Dan Walters: Prop 13, and a conflict 42 years in the making

Walters, Dan

By any measure, California is a high-tax state, right up there with New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

Our personal income and sales tax rates are near the top and despite Proposition 13, California’s iconic property tax rate limit, Californians’ property tax bills are relatively high, thanks to our extremely high housing and commercial real estate values.

There is, however, a notable exception – California’s minimal taxes on alcoholic beverages.

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

