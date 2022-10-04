California’s economy exploded as the state emerged from a relatively brief but severe recession caused by business shutdowns that Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered in 2020 to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virtually overnight, more than 2 million Californians lost their jobs and the state’s unemployment rate skyrocketed to more than 16%. However, once the restrictions were eased, the jobless rate slowly drifted downward to pre-pandemic levels, under 4%, and California employers found it increasingly difficult to fill their jobs.

The state’s ride on a dizzying economic rollercoaster may not be over.

