Donald Trump's mounting legal troubles are having two contradictory effects on his political fortunes.

In the short run, the federal indictment on 37 counts of mishandling classified documents is clearly helping him. His well-oiled fundraising machine fired up immediately, flooding supporters with grievance-filled appeals to counter "never-ending witch hunts," and his popularity with Republican loyalists actually seems to be increasing. The website FiveThirtyEight reports that in an average of national polls, 54.4% of GOP voters now favor nominating Trump again, up from 46% in March.

Moreover, most of his rivals for the nomination feel compelled to defend Trump -- and attack the FBI and the Justice Department -- out of a cynical but solid fear of alienating the fervent members of MAGA Nation.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

