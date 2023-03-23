There's a good reason why you can't place a bet on WWE professional wrestling, even in Las Vegas. It's because everybody smart enough to come in out of the rain understands that the matches are make-believe -- not merely fixed, but scripted. That's also why sports pages don't report the results.

"Kayfabe," it's called -- what I always thought Donald Trump meant by the nonsense word "covfefe" -- an imaginary storyline featuring heels and heroes who enact phony vendettas that make Mexican TV soap operas look subtle. And it's where Trump got his whole act. Also, his hairstyle.

If you want to see the Trump method's origins, Google videos of Dr. Jerry Graham, the bleach-blond bad guy of Sunnyside Gardens in Queens when Donald was a lad. Graham was a swaggering performer who became the first pro wrestler to sell out Madison Square Garden, where his villainy provoked fans into a riot that made The New York Times' front page.

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of "The Hunting of the President" (St. Martin's Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you