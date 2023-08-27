What do presidential campaigns and the Christmas shopping season have in common? They both keep starting earlier and earlier.

For better or worse, the 2024 presidential campaign is underway — 14 months before the November general election. Political strategists are busy devising slogans for their candidates. This makes a good time to look back at how slogans have evolved over the years.

Long before there were car bumpers to affix stickers to, politicians were coming up with phrases designed to win votes. Some worked (“Make America Great Again!”). Some didn’t (“Jeb!”). See for yourself in this stroll down Political Memory Lane.

Holy Cow! History is written by novelist, former TV journalist and diehard history buff J. Mark Powell. Have a historic mystery that needs solving? A forgotten moment worth remembering? Please send it to HolyCow@insidesources.com

