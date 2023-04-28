If Southern California-based family nurse practitioner Joe Torres had read Fool me Once, by Kelly Richmond Pope, he and I would never have spoken. He also would not have lost thousands of dollars in an “overpayment” scam that began when he was with a patient and his laptop screen froze.

I’ll come back to Joe’s all-too-common story in a moment, but I would like to offer this suggestion if you are thinking about a gift for a high school or university graduate — really anyone who wants to learn how to protect their money.

Let that gift be one of the most useful books they could ever own. Fool me Once provides keys to avoid being taken by the con artists and thieves who roam the earth. 

Dennis Beaver Practices law in Bakersfield and welcomes comments and questions from readers, which may be faxed to  (661) 323-7993, or e-mailed to Lagombeaver1@Gmail.com. Also, visit dennisbeaver.com.

