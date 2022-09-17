Peter Adam

It seems like there have been a lot of weddings recently. My spouse and I have been to three in August alone. Over the last several months, I’ve noticed a trend of conversations that revolved around weddings, questioning the value of going through the exercise of the ritual, the ceremony, the sacrament. People wonder if their time and money could better be spent on more pragmatic needs or less pragmatic comforts.

Mostly these days, it will surprise no one; I talk to conservatives. And conservatives are debating the subject with some vigor. The few progressives I have spoken to on the subject seem naturally inclined to favor the idea of forgoing the party in favor of applying their limited capital to higher priorities. The natural frugality of conservatism may lend itself to this idea as well.

One of the variants of this conversation I’ve had was with a parent whose 80-year-old mother, a rock-ribbed conservative and quite a religious person, objected to the surroundings of her granddaughter’s wedding. This objection was based on the apparent opulence and “conspicuous consumption” of the venue.

Peter Adam served on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, representing the Fourth District from 2013 to 2020. In retirement from public services, Peter continues to farm with his brothers and son, trains horses and enjoys his family.

