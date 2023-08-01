At a recent congressional hearing, Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Washington, expressed concern about the illegal Chinese-manufactured flavored, disposable vaping products widely available nationwide. He noted that many of these products are made in unregulated facilities and could be laced with fentanyl — threatening the health and well-being of children.

In response, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf said it is of great concern that the highly lethal drug is now ending up in illegal, foreign-made vapes and that the United States needs an all-of-government approach to protect kids from this threat.

As a parent and grandparent, I couldn’t agree more.

Mary Bono is a former U.S. congresswoman and serves as chairwoman of Communities United for Smart Policy. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

