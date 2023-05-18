Since Donald Trump is the firmly established front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, that raises the question: How does the media cover him over the next 18 months?

This issue was crystalized by CNN's decision to interview the former president live before a raucously supportive audience. He ran roughshod over the anchor, Kaitlan Collins, spewing out lies, stirring up the crowd and swatting down every attempt to hold him accountable for his denial and deceit.

Critics from the left savaged the network for giving Trump such a platform. "CNN should be ashamed of themselves," fumed Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez. And even CNN's own media writer Oliver Darcy wrote, "It's hard to see how America was served by the spectacle of lies that aired on CNN Wednesday evening."

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

