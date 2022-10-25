The fight to protect abortion rights has moved online. Social media companies and third-party data brokers are releasing information to anti-abortion activists – and increasingly anti-abortion governments – to identify and punish those who seek out an abortion.

Purchased data is key to prosecutions. Previously, obtaining this data required a court-issued warrant, but thanks to the internet and technology, anyone can buy it now.

Under the landmark California Consumer Privacy Act, every California resident has the right to opt-out of the sale of their private information. But the proposed American Data Privacy and Protection Act, which is currently being considered by the U.S. House of Representatives, would eliminate that protection and preempt state laws like California’s.

Former Democratic state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson of Santa Barbara chaired the California Senate Committee on the Judiciary which heard all privacy-related issues. 

Recommended for you