Kevin Merrill: Graduating into a different future
Kevin Merrill

It’s been a challenging wine grape harvest so far this year, first we went through a 10-day heat spell which was followed by a tropical rainstorm that brought between 7 hundredths to 1.5 inches of rain depending on your location.

Thankfully we had some warm breezy days after the rain and our grapes dried out quickly with little or no damage depending on the ripeness of the fruit. If all goes well we should be done with harvest the first week of October, thanks to a compressed harvest window that had us picking several different varieties at the same time.

Right in the middle of harvest my I Phone 7 decided it could not be updated any longer and stopped working. Our daughter Kathleen fooled around with it for most of a day before giving up on it, even the Apple folks gave up and I ordered a new company phone which took two days to arrive. Which isn’t bad, except not having a cell phone to schedule loads, crews and trucks during harvest was certainly not ideal.

Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and a director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com

