On Jan. 31, our Hanford City Council met at a special meeting at the odd hour of 3:30 p.m., when most citizen are working or tending to their daily activities. Citizens are only given a 24-hour notice of any special meeting.

This meeting was to discuss the nine-year disagreement between Helena Chemical and the City of Hanford. The disagreement stems from 2014, when our City of Hanford granted a conditional use permit numbered 2014-02 to Helena to expand their facility on East Lacey Boulevard.

That would include storage for dry and liquid fertilizers. After the council approved the permit, John Kashian, a Fresno developer, stopped the engineering work of the Costco shopping center due in part to Helena's continued presence across the street from his development. He said the fertilizer plant would not be appealing to his investment and it would be difficult to lease property to future businesses.

Bob Ramos is a Hanford resident.

