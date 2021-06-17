On a warm Central Coast afternoon at a sidewalk café, I was getting to know my new friend Darrell. He told me how he had grown up on military bases, his father being a career Air Force non-commissioned officer.
Because the military enlisted people of all races, he shared the sandbox as a child with White kids, Asian kids, Black kids, etc. Because he was never taught to hate another race, he grew up not hating other races.
At a recent gathering to commemorate the first anniversary of the killing of George Floyd, a group of us stood in the courtyard of the Santa Maria City Hall listening to speakers reminding us of the right to human dignity too often not afforded to people of color, Mr. Floyd being a heart-wrenching and recent example of a long history of deaths at the hands of people taught to hate at a young age.
As we listened, a pickup truck with an American flag flying from a pole attached to the bumper circled the block while its occupant used a megaphone to spew racial slurs at our gathering.
No one is born hating other people. Children are natural friends with other children. In order for a person to grow up hating another race, another sex, another sexual orientation, another religion, that child needs to be taught to hate the other, either by parents, teachers or the society around them. Once we have been wired as children to believe in our own superiority to others, it is hard to undo the damage as adults and we as a society suffer the consequences of pervasive haters around us.
Unfortunately we have little control over what children are taught in their homes and too often children inherit the hate taught to them by their parents. But nearly all of our children go to school and there is where we have an opportunity to overcome learned hate and prejudice with taught love and respect for others if only we design the environment to promote those values. School boards have a particularly high degree of responsibility in that regard, as do principals and teachers.
Here in Santa Maria there has been discussion about the use of the flagship of Christopher Columbus as the logo for our city and school district. What an opportunity. What a teachable moment for our children. How wonderful to be able to explain to our kids that we erringly chose to hold up as a hero someone who visited unbelievable horrors on the original inhabitants of the land we call the Americas; to show our children that human kindness is an evolution and a work-in-progress and that it is indeed possible to learn from our mistakes, to repent, to make restitution and to thereby become a better society. How sad it would be to let this moment pass unheeded.
All over the United States statues that have long made heroes of haters, oppressors and supremacists are being taken down. As a society we are beginning to teach our children that disdain for others is a cancer that hurts us all. These actions are only the beginning of hopefully an ongoing movement to tackle the enormous job of undoing centuries of hate, disdain and oppression.
The society we have reflects our successes or failures in our efforts to teach our children to love and respect others or to hate and demean others. It’s an enormous and complicated responsibility but it is vital that we engage in the effort. Our survival as a livable society depends on it.
