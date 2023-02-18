The 2023-24 budget that Gov. Gavin Newsom put forward last month contains an intriguing one-paragraph proposal to close a loophole that allows wealthy Californians to set up trusts in other states and avoid state income taxes on their profits.

The proposal pertains to “incomplete non-grantor trusts,” or INGs. Under current law, profits earned on ING investments are taxable in the states in which they are formed but if the state has no income tax – such as Nevada – it means only the federal government taxes their proceeds.

It’s intriguing because the Franchise Tax Board, California’s income tax agency, first proposed to make out-of-state INGs subject to state taxation in 2021, after New York closed a similar loophole. But nothing was done until this year.

