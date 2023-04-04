Kevin Merrill: Graduating into a different future
Kevin Merrill

I listened to the early morning weather forecast and was glad that the term ”atmospheric river” was not included.

While I welcomed the rainfall we received over the last couple of months, I am definitely ready for some blue skies and sunshine. It looks like that is what is on the horizon for the next week to 10 days, along with cooler temperatures that will bring freezing late night and early morning temperatures.

Grape growers are in full frost control mode now until the end of May.

Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com

