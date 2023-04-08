“Hearing our name when said in a friendly, non-sarcastic or negative tone of voice is one of the sweetest sounds as it creates a chemical reaction inside our brain which then releases the feel-good hormones, dopamine and serotonin, demonstrated by functional MRI studies,” observes psychology professor Dr. Luis Vega of Cal State Bakersfield, whose professional interests include methods of persuasion.

He points out that, “Being on a first name basis creates clan connections -- a circle of trust -- for harnessing the good, psychological benefits such as seeing the other person in our tribe, giving us a sense of belonging, safe space, and expediency as in I can trust you to look after my interests, to scratch your back as you mine.

“It is why in North America, sales professionals are urged to establish a sincere first-name basis as soon as possible. And today, we are finding that many physicians are inviting their patients to call them by their first names, which has the benefit of reducing anxiety when visiting the doctor’s office.

