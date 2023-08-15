Kevin Merrill: Graduating into a different future
This has been a challenging year for winegrape growers despite the plentiful rainfall earlier this year. The cool wet spring coupled with a hot July made the perfect environment for mildew in our vines.

Growers up and down the Central Coast are doing their best to keep their fruit mildew free, but it has been a challenge to say the least. I don’t remember a worse year. The mildew pressure will lessen some as the grapes begin to ripen and go through veraison.

I think most growers will agree that harvest will start two weeks later than most seasons. Last week’s tropical storm didn’t help, as some areas received a quarter of an inch of rain or more.

Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com

