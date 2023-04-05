Intensifying climate change, worsening traffic congestion and volatile gas prices have affected us all, and it is now clearer than ever that our nation deserves a world-class high-speed rail network powered by carbon-free energy.

In order to compete globally, decarbonize the transportation sector and achieve long-term energy security, we urgently need to get serious about high-speed rail.

During my tenure as secretary of transportation, one of President Obama’s visions was development of a high-speed rail program and we included $8 billion for high-speed rail initiatives in the economic stimulus bill. The Obama administration was especially proud to help launch the rail program in California, advanced under the visionary leadership of former Gov. Jerry Brown, with a $4 billion investment.

Ray LaHood, a Republican from Illinois, was the U.S. secretary of transportation from 2009-2013. He represented the 18th Congressional District in Illinois from 1995-2009.

