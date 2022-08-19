When the COVID pandemic started, the United States quickly experienced serious shortages of personal protective equipment, including facemasks and medical gloves.

This happened because the United States has become heavily dependent on imports of such supplies. In response, Congress passed legislation to boost domestic production.

However, there’s still another medical crisis facing the nation. The United States remains dependent on countries such as China and India to supply the generic medicines millions of Americans take daily. And too often, these drugs are proving to be substandard and unsafe.

Michael Stumo is CEO of the Coalition for a Prosperous America. 

Tags

Recommended for you