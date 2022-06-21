Both May and June have been busy months. Our grapevines are growing well despite the roller coaster weather with temperatures fluctuating between the mid 90s and mid 60s.
This year’s crop looks to be average yieldwise. Our job now is to keep the fruit mildew free between now and harvest, which will begin in early September.
Mother’s Day and the Memorial Day weekend zipped past us in May along with my trip back to Washington D.C. with the Farm Bureau. June started off with the big Elks Rodeo weekend where my wife Karen and I were able to join Jim Glines and his wife Kathy to watch the action and visit between events, which made for a nice evening.
Rodeo weekend was followed by our daughter Kathleen’s graduation from Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo on June 11. I was a little more than a little teary eyed as Kathleen, who graduated suma cum laude, walked across the stage to receive her bachelor of science degree in ag business.
Kathleen represents the eighth generation still involved in agriculture here along the Central Coast. Her brother Clayton is following in her footsteps and will be heading to Freson State in August to complete his degree in ag communications.
I took a moment during Kathleen’s graduation party at our house, looking out across the vineyard from our front yard, thinking how truly blessed we were to be able to raise both kids here on the vineyard.
It seems like yesterday that both kids were just big enough to go out with mom and me during harvest in my pickup. They loved to watch the giant harvesters make their way through the vineyard while listening to Alan Jackson on the CD player. After a little while they would both be fast asleep, each curled up in one of mom’s arms.
As we celebrated Father’s Day last weekend, I recalled how truly blessed we were to grow up on our grandparents' ranch along Alamo Pintado Road near Ballard and the huge impact my dad had on us growing up.
Everyone in the Santa Ynez Valley knew my dad, King Merrill, when we were growing up. Dad was the editor of the Santa Ynez Valley News for over 35 years. Dad was the consummate photojournalist and he genuinely cared for the Valley and the people living and working there.
He enjoyed working on the ranch helping my grandfather plant grain, feed the sheep or haul walnuts from the orchard. I remember he told the story of wiring the dairy barn to run the separator and other equipment needing electricity after he and my mom were married in 1946.
Later on, he would help drive the tractor and rake hay when my brother Dana and I were just getting started farming in the early 1970s. His true passion however was chronicling the lives and events of the Santa Ynez Valley during his tenure as editor through the lens of his camera and stories generated from his red, IBM Selectric typewriter.
He loved to BBQ on the weekends and became very good at it. To this day I cannot come close to emulating his barbecued chicken or make his special sauce to accompany it.
The older I get the more I truly appreciate how blessed I was to have Dad play such a big part in our lives. There are times when I feel he is watching over me when I need an idea or phrase when writing one of my columns.
Dad, Happy Father’s Day, and borrowing from the old Irish Benediction; ”Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.”
Happy Father’s Day everyone.