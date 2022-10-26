Early voting began in Georgia several days ago. There is, of course, intense interest in both the state's Senate race, with University of Georgia football legend Herschel Walker challenging Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, and the governor's race, between Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Kemp is going to win, but the Senate contest is essentially tied. Its outcome might well determine which party controls the Senate.

How intense is voter interest in Georgia? Just look at turnout. People are voting early in droves. Record numbers. More than ever in a midterm election. The evidence comes from the Georgia Secretary of State's office in a weekend press release headlined, "Georgia Voters Shatter Second Presidential Turnout Record on Saturday."

In other words -- more people are voting in the midterm election, at this stage of early voting, than voted in the 2020 presidential election. That is huge.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

Recommended for you