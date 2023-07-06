The chief financial officer of the cannabis company MariMed was recently asked where her team was considering expanding. Her reply: “Not California.”

Susan Villare is not alone in that sentiment. Numerous well-capitalized businesses are pulling up stakes and abandoning substantial investments rather than face mounting losses. Many investors describe the market as “brutal” and “toxic.”

Currently 2 out of every 3 cannabis purchases are made in the illicit market. Evidence suggests that disparity is getting worse. Legal sales have been on a two-year slide.

Tiffany Devitt is a board member of the California Cannabis Industry Association and the head of regulatory affairs for CannaCraft and March and Ash.

