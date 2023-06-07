The latest “Nation’s Report Card” found that barely one-fourth of American public school eighth-graders were proficient in math in 2021, compared to a still intolerable one-third in 2018. Eighth-grade reading proficiency also fell. Only 13 percent of all students scored proficient in history; 22 percent in civics.

The most significant drops were among Black, Hispanic, multi-racial and poor students.

During the COVID pandemic, school closures replaced in-person learning with online instruction — impeding students who sat in front of computers or did homework. Staff shortages, closed parks and playgrounds, isolation and loneliness compounded the problems, leading to unprecedented mental health problems, drug use, suicide, and, once students finally returned to classrooms, misbehavior and violence.

Craig Rucker is president of the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow, an educational organization devoted to people and planet. He wrote this for InsideSources.

