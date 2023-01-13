Thomas Elias

“Water, water everywhere, nor any drop to drink.” — Samuel Coleridge, 1898, in “Rime of the Ancient Mariner”

It has taken an unprecedented series of multi-year droughts, conversion of thousands of California lawns to water-sparing cacti and other plants and stricter than ever water rationing in many parts of the state, but at last it’s beginning to look like Samuel Coleridge’s sailor may have been premature.

For there’s plenty of Pacific Ocean water being drunk in California today, with every indication suggesting there will be much more to come.

Email Thomas Elias at tdelias@aol.com. His book, "The Burzynski Breakthrough, The Most Promising Cancer Treatment and the Government’s Campaign to Squelch It" is now available in a soft cover fourth edition. For more Elias columns, visit www.californiafocus.net

Recommended for you