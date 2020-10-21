Dr. Kenneth Brent Olsen: Libertarian Party of Kings County gives voting recommendations

Every election year, the Libertarian Party of Kings County endorses candidates and decides whether to support or oppose ballot propositions and measures. This year we are very happy to tell you about our recommendations!
For President of the United States, we urge you to vote for Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen and her running mate Jerermy “Spike” Cohen. They represent a real opportunity for America to embrace libertarian principles of smaller and less intrusive government! Both have been campaigning in California and across the country. You can get more information about them at https://jo20.com.
For Hanford City Council District B, we endorse Kalish Morrow. A registered Libertarian, Kalish understands the city will do better if the government gets out of the way. Government in Hanford has been intrusive with regulations and fees which hurt small businesses in Hanford.
The government has gotten in the way of Hanford having a thriving downtown. Kalish looks for ways that the government can work with private organizations in order to have more vibrant parks and help take care of the homelessness issue in Hanford.
We urge you to vote against Measure K in Lemoore. This is a sales tax measure which would direct funds to public safety agencies. The Libertarian Party of Kings County opposes all tax increases or new taxes, regardless of what tax revenues are being spent on. We advocate for a fiscally responsible government that can ensure their budget remains balanced through a combination of spending cuts and decreasing regulations, which create bureaucracies to regulate and also decrease the profitability and success of residents.
We urge you to vote no on Proposition 14. This is a bond which would pay for stem cell research. We are opposed to any increase in debt, which is what bonds produce. Regardless of what the money is being spent on, we believe in a balanced budget and a fiscally responsible government which doesn’t look to go into deeper debt or to raise taxes.
We urge you to vote no on Proposition 15. Proposition 15 will increase property taxes and increase cost of living in California if it passes. It is a property tax measure that would impact businesses in California. We urge you to oppose this proposition which would be bad for California!
We urge you to vote no on Proposition 16. Proposition 16 would repeal Proposition 209, which says that the state cannot discriminate for grant preferential treatment based on race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in public employment, education, or contracting. We oppose this as we support the idea of having merit-based systems which are rich and diverse.
We urge you to vote yes on Proposition 17. Proposition 17 would restore the voting rights of people who have been convicted of felonies in California once they successfully complete their parole. We believe that when people commit crimes and are able to show that they are turning their lives around and trying to live as law-abiding citizens in society, that they should regain their right to vote in California elections. We always support voting rights and oppose voter suppression.
We urge you to vote yes on Proposition 18. This would allow a minor who is 17 years of age during the primary election to vote in the primary as long as they will be 18 years or older on the day of the general election. This allows people who will be voting in the general election to have a say in who wins the primary elections in California. Again, we always support voting rights and oppose voter suppression.
We urge you to vote no on Proposition 19. Again, this is one which would result in increases in property taxes for California residents. Opposing it is a no-brainer for us! We always oppose tax increases and new taxes!
We urge you to vote no on Proposition 20. California currently has an overburdened criminal justice system which heavily burdens an already fiscally burdened taxpayer population. The United States has the highest prison population per capita in the world. We have the strictest and harshest sentencing. Harsher sentencing results in increased recidivism rates and less rehabilitation.
We urge you to vote no on Proposition 21. This would expand rent control in California, which will have an opposite effect from the desired impact. It will increase homeless populations and decentivize an increase in the availability of rental properties. It will result in higher housing costs.
We urge you to vote yes on Proposition 22. While this is an imperfect solution to Assembly Bill 5’s impact on the state, it would mean a return of driveshare services such as Uber and Lyft to California communities. We prefer the complete repeal of Assembly Bill 5, but Proposition 22 at least gives relief to rideshare providers.
We urge you to vote no on Proposition 23. This proposition would increase costs at dialysis clinics dramatically. These costs would add more financial stress to dialysis patients and their families by requiring that a licensed physician be on site at any dialysis clinic when dialysis services are being offered.
We urge you to vote no on Proposition 24. This proposition would cause the creation of a new government bureaucracy with added costs to an already overburdened state budget. We need less regulation, not more.
We urge you to vote no on Proposition 25. While we support the elimination of a cash bail system, we do not believe this is the way to do it. It would create a new bureaucracy in California which would be empowered with determining whether or not someone can be released from jail to await trial based on subjective measures.
These are the recommendations made by the Libertarian Party of Kings County. But first and foremost, we urge you to get out and vote on or before Nov. 3.
Dr. Kenneth Brent Olsen is a clinical psychologist practicing in California. He has been active in the Libertarian Party since 1996 when he ran for Salt Lake County Commissioner in Utah. To contact Dr. Olsen, please email him at vicechair@ca.lp.org.
