What nominee would bet on the proposition that the presidential debates don’t matter and then choose not to prepare?

Jimmy Carter’s desultory prep in 1980, combined with Ronald Reagan’s reassuring and masterful performance — “There you go again” — arguably turned a close election into a landslide that reshaped American politics for a generation.

Barack Obama‘s uncharacteristic lack of discipline in the lead-up to his first encounter with Mitt Romney in 2012 led to an excruciating 90 minutes that drove Democrats into mass hysteria.

Robert M. Shrum is the director of the Center for the Political Future at the University of Southern California Dornsife and a veteran Democratic political operative who worked on presidential campaigns from George McGovern to John Kerry. 
 
 

