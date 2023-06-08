Dan Walters: Prop 13, and a conflict 42 years in the making

As if it needed one, California received a new reminder Tuesday that, despite its trappings of sybaritic wealth, it’s home to millions of families that struggle each day to put roofs over their heads and food in their bellies.

United Ways of California issued updated calculations of real world poverty, revealing that 34% of the state’s families lack enough income to meet basic living costs, primarily because those costs – particularly for housing – are extraordinarily high.

The estimate is based on 2021 data, but there’s no reason to believe the situation has improved significantly, if at all, since then.

