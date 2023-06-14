MAGA Republicans have an answer to the identity crisis facing American men, a solution with a significant flaw. It leaves out women’s achievements in the past half-century.

The definition of manliness, not just in the United States but worldwide, has been consistent. It is not being a woman. For centuries, avoiding any signs of femininity has been the central theme of masculinity. Women are expected to be soft and gentle, and men to be tough. Where women are emotional, men are stoic, and where women are weak, men are strong and dominant.

Social scientists claim that American men are in a crisis. Their evidence: male suicide rates, drug overdoses, extraordinary education achievement gaps, even a lifespan now five years less than women.

Robert Pawlicki is a retired psychologist and author. 

