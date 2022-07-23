Elon Musk wants out of the $44 billion deal he struck with Twitter, or so it seems.

The easy and possibly less expensive option would be to pay the $1 billion exit fee written into the contract. Instead, he’s letting Twitter take him to court. Pay close attention to what happens in the coming weeks because this is undoubtedly not the end of the story between Musk and Twitter.

Musk’s behavior seems erratic, but at this juncture, he probably wants to exercise the option of time. He wants to stall.

Will Rinehart is a senior research fellow with the Center for Growth and Opportunity at Utah State. 

Tags

Recommended for you