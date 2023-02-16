California’s Public Records Act, signed by then-Gov. Ronald Reagan in 1968, gives the public the legal right to examine governmental documents, with a few specified exceptions.

The state’s voters bolstered the PRA in 2004 by passing a constitutional amendment placed on the ballot by the Legislature.

Having a law on the books, even one with constitutional backing, is one thing; making state and local officials comply with it can often be difficult as journalists, the law’s most active users, can attest.

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

