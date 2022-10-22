This just in: Regardless of what your ex-wife's hairdresser's brother-in-law says, there's not a single documented instance of a school district anywhere in the United States installing litter boxes in bathrooms to accommodate students identifying as "furries" and wearing cat costumes to school.

Nowhere. Not a single one.

There's a terrific article about it in the conservative magazine The Bulwark, entitled "Furrygate: A Litterbox of Lies."

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of "The Hunting of the President" (St. Martin's Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you