The Russian military on May 8 officially acknowledged that it had employed its new “Universal Gliding and Correction Module,” or UMPK, against Ukraine. Designed to turn a “dumb” bomb into an inexpensive guided glide bomb, the UMPK fills a critical gap for the Russian air force. The Russians will no doubt seek to use their new weapon to help thwart Ukraine’s impending counteroffensive.

The UMPK is a crude analog of the U.S.-made JDAM-ER, the extended-range version of the Joint Direct Attack Munition, or JDAM. Fielded at the end of the 20th century, JDAM retrofits free-fall bombs with a new tail section equipped with articulatable fins, an inertial navigation system, and a GPS guidance control unit. The JDAM-ER, which first entered service in Australia in 2015, adds a pair of pop-out wings that allow the bomb to glide to targets 43 miles away. The United States fields the JDAM-ER in limited numbers and has provided some of them to Ukraine, although Russia has reportedly found success in jamming the bomb’s GPS guidance system.

The UMPK made its first public appearance in January when a Telegram channel close to the Russian air force posted a picture of the device attached to a FAB-500M-62 unguided bomb. Like the JDAM-ER, the UMPK uses pop-out wings to extend the munition’s range. It also has a pair of horizontal stabilizers.

John Hardie is deputy director of the Russia Program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a nonpartisan research institute. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

