Prop 13, and a conflict 42 years in the making

Walters, Dan

Few people inside or outside the Capitol were paying much attention last year when Assembly Bill 205 popped up on the California Senate floor on June 29.

The measure had been sitting in the Senate for more than four months, one of many so-called “trailer bills” legally connected to the state budget but having little, if any, policy connection to the budget.

Over the previous decade, after voters – perhaps unwittingly – reduced the legislative vote requirement for budgets from two-thirds to a simple majority, it had become common practice for governors and legislative leaders to put sweeping policy changes into trailer bills to make their passage easier.

