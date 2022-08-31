When California voters recalled then-Gov. Gray Davis in 2003, a year after giving him a second term, they established a new political principle: Governors must, no matter what the political or financial cost, avoid power blackouts.

Fairly or not, Davis was blamed when power blackouts hit the state in early 2003 due to a botched overhaul of utility regulation.

That’s why, despite his insistence that California will lead the world in conversion to an all-electric, zero-emission society, Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to extend operations of some gas-powered generating plants that had been ticketed for closure and — most ironically — of California’s only remaining nuclear power plant, which was to shut down in 2025.

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

Recommended for you