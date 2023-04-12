I didn’t have a penny to my name or speak a word of English when I emigrated from India at 16 years old. I took the first job I could get, and started cleaning toilets at a McDonald’s in Alameda County. That started my 42-year journey with McDonald’s.

I worked each position at the restaurant and eventually earned a spot as a general manager. In 2004, McDonald’s offered me a life-changing opportunity to own and operate a local franchise restaurant. Since then, I have leveraged that opportunity and now own and operate nine restaurants alongside my wife in Sacramento and the Central Valley.

The business I’ve built through McDonald’s is my pride and joy.

Jay Hazari owns and operates nine McDonald’s franchised restaurants in Sacramento and the Central Valley.

Recommended for you