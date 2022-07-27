The good news about California’s economy is that it is still recovering from the very severe recession that hit the state in 2020 as Gov. Gavin Newsom shut down much of the state’s business to battle COVID-19.

The not-so-good news is that the state still hasn’t recovered all of the two-plus million jobs that disappeared when employers closed their doors and its unemployment rate, while continuing to drop, is still the 41st highest among the states. In fact, at 4.2%, it’s slightly higher than Texas’ jobless rate and 50% higher than Florida’s, two states that Newsom takes delight in needling.

The least positive news about the state’s economy is that the rate of employment gains is slowing as many employers pause hiring due to widening fears that the nation is on the cusp of a new recession.

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

