Americans are shocked by a bill that was passed by our state assembly and senate on party lines. The bill is AB 957, sponsored by Assembly member Lori Wilson and coauthored by Senator Scott Wiener. Gov. Newsom is expected to sign the bill into law.

AB 957 would require the court, when making an order regarding the physical or legal custody or visitation of children, to consider a parent's affirmation of their child's gender identity or gender expression.

The bill specifies that "affirmation" includes a range of actions and will be unique for each child, but in every case must promote the child's overall health and well-being. It would also render “failure to affirm” as child abuse! This bill is part of a series of bills that declares war on traditional-values parents and their freedom to raise their kids as they see fit.

Andy Caldwell is COLAB Executive Director and a local radio talk show host.

