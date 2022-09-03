For months, Gov. Gavin Newsom habitually crowed about California’s recovery from the recession that hit the state when he shut down much of its economy to battle COVID-19.

By cherrypicking monthly employment statistics, Newsom claimed that the state was leading the nation in job gains, even when California’s unemployment rate was near the highest of any state, topping out at 16.1% with more than 2.6 million Californians having lost their jobs.

Finally, however, Newsom can legitimately hail an almost full employment recovery. In July, the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.9%, exactly the record-low number that California achieved in February 2020, just before he issued the first of his shutdown orders.

