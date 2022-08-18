One cannot overstate the importance of Colorado River water in the evolution of Southern California from a collection of small cities and villages into a megaregion of 20-plus million people — more than the population of all but three states.

In the early years of the 20th century, Los Angeles imported water from the eastern slope of the Sierra to fuel its growth, but the semi-arid region still needed more and in the 1920s looked to the Colorado River, California’s eastern border with Arizona, which at the time was only lightly tapped.

Imperial Valley farmers had been drawing water from the Colorado for several decades but most of the river’s water, originating in runoff from the Rocky Mountains hundreds of miles away, ran freely into what was then called the Gulf of California.

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

Tags

Recommended for you