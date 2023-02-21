It goes without saying the national immigration debate is complicated, heart-wrenching and divisive. The most cynical and inhumane brand of politics has been in the driver’s seat of this issue for decades.

Talk of towering walls, cries of “Amnesty!” and headlines warning of criminal gangs roaming American streets drive the conversation on conservative news stations, social media and Congress. It debases all of us, it’s malicious and, unfortunately, it’s effective.

This phenomenon is epitomized in the fate of Friendship Park, which has served as one of the most hopeful and meaningful spots in the long and fractured history of migration between the U.S. and Mexico. The Biden administration is now angling to turn what’s left of the park into a bleak militarized zone, with two, 30-foot, unsightly steel walls replacing the 18-foot wall that marks the border and the 18-foot fence that surrounds the park.

Bishop Minerva G. Carcaño is the board chair for The California Endowment. She serves as a bishop for the California-Nevada Conference of the United Methodist Church. Dr. Robert K. Ross is president and CEO of The California Endowment. He previously served as the director of the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency and commissioner of public health for the city of Philadelphia.

