Like President Biden, I am a stutterer or, more accurately, a controlled stutterer. In a poll asking whether they believe Biden stutters or ever stuttered, 80 percent to 95 percent say he has not.

However, if you define a stutterer as someone who has faltered or thinks about the possibility that he might stutter in some situations, Biden qualifies as do I.

Every president preps for the State of the Union speech, but Biden, according to reports, considered his speech impediment for his one-hour, 13-minute presentation.

Robert Pawlicki is a retired psychologist and a frequent contributor to the Savannah (Ga.) Morning News.

