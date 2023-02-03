“Mr. Beaver, I’ve been reading about AI — Artificial Intelligence — and Chat GPT that you can talk to and which, because of its enormous database, can actually function as a lawyer, providing advice or even help you manage a lawsuit that you are involved in at present. Is this for real or is it just hype?

“I need to know this because I was just sued by a former employer and have to defend myself. Thanks for your help, ‘Ben.’"

If you have heard that AI and the chatbot ChatGPT is a replacement for an actual attorney, I suggest that you watch the 1968 film, 2001 A Space Odyssey, where the human-sounding HAL computer — which is an actual crew member on this ship — loses its mind with disastrous results.

Dennis Beaver Practices law in Bakersfield and welcomes comments and questions from readers, which may be faxed to  (661) 323-7993, or e-mailed to Lagombeaver1@Gmail.com. Also, visit dennisbeaver.com.

Recommended for you