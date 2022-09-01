Donald Trump's third try for the White House will pose "a major professional dilemma for American journalism," writes Marvin Kalb, whose political reporting earned him a cherished place on Richard Nixon's enemies list.

"How will Trump be covered?" Kalb asks in an essay for the Brookings Institution. "Editors know Trump makes news. He is outrageously controversial, and, though no one knows yet, he may actually be indicted for criminal activity relating to the 2020 election and his personal finances. How do you cover such a presidential candidate, who has been widely accused of undermining American democracy?"

The answer is that journalists need to be vigorous and rigorous, tough and tenacious, relentlessly calling out Trump's falsehoods and fabrications and his systematic attempts to destabilize the electoral process. But journalists must also be as careful and accurate as possible.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

Recommended for you