Promising to “move people inside” and announcing her plans to declare a state of emergency on homelessness as her first official act, Congresswoman Karen Bass, a native of Los Angeles who has represented parts of the city for nearly two decades, recently took the oath of office as its mayor.

In her first address as the city’s 43rd mayor, Bass focused largely on the city’s frustrating struggle to create housing and shelter its large population of unhoused people. She pledged to “urgently move people inside and to do so for good,” and made the campaign to address homelessness the centerpiece of the work that lies ahead.

“We will save lives, and we will save our city,” Bass said. “This is my mission as your mayor.”

Jim Newton is a veteran journalist, best-selling author and teacher. He worked at the Los Angeles Times for 25 years as a reporter, editor, bureau chief and columnist, covering government and politics. He teaches at UCLA and founded Blueprint magazine.

