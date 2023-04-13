Sound public policy depends on a careful calibration of competing interests, a weighing of values and variables. Good outcomes seldom come from slapping slogans on a complex problem or imposing ideological rigidities.

That's the context in which the Biden administration has advanced a reasonable solution to a rare but highly inflammatory issue -- the role of transgender athletes who were born male but want to compete in female sports.

The proposed rules, which would apply to public high schools and any college that receives federal aid, try to balance two estimable goals -- inclusion and fairness. And they do a pretty good job.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

