To hear her tell it, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is among the world's biggest Christians, although her definition might differ from yours or mine. Also, a world-class "mom," to use the word she employs almost as frequently to describe herself.

Just folks, as we say down South.

So last week, Ma Sanders signed a law voiding restrictions on factory jobs for 14- and 15-year-old children. "The Youth Hiring Act of 2023," they called it. No longer do ninth graders need a certificate from the Division of Labor to work in paper mills, slaughterhouses or chicken-processing plants. Indeed, the state no longer has to verify the ages of job applicants at all.

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of "The Hunting of the President" (St. Martin's Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

