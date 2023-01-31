Kevin Merrill: Graduating into a different future
Kevin Merrill

This past week we were able to get our tractors back into the fields, our pruning crews were able to start earlier in the sandy parts of the vineyard.

I am happy to report that we have received 18 inches of rain so far this season, a great start to recharging our lakes and aquifers. Our hills, thanks to the bountiful rains have turned verdant green, and almost every small stream has water running in it, a sight we have not seen for over the last six years or more.

Last week I attended the Unified Wine and Grape Symposium that is held in Sacramento each year. I was glad to see the hills were green all the way from Los Alamos to Sacramento with water still running in usually dry streambeds all along the west side of the San Joaquín Valley.

Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com

