As Russian President Putin faces continuing military losses in Ukraine, he has ratcheted up his nuclear saber rattling. His efforts to call up 300,000 more Russian soldiers are facing major resistance, and he is encountering increasing criticism from Russian elites for his disastrous leadership of a war based on catastrophic miscalculations.

Russia has a policy that if they appear to be on the verge of losing a military conflict — and they have just lost a vast area previously occupied by the Russian army — they are willing to use so-called tactical ("smaller") nuclear weapons to intimidate an opponent to back off and make concessions.

Experts are warning that we may be closer to nuclear weapons use than we’ve been since the Cuban Missile crisis exactly 60 years ago. In October 1962 the world came terrifyingly close to a full-scale nuclear war that could have killed many millions.

The Rev. Robert Moore has been Executive Director of the Princeton-based Coalition for Peace Action since September 1981.

