Thomas Elias

Starting next winter, California will have two days every January to think about ways to end hate crimes.

That’s because the state Legislature in March added a “Stand Against Hate Action Day” to the January calendar, just two weeks after the Martin Luther King holiday, honoring the pastor and orator who always worked to lessen hate. The new commemoration was adopted unanimously, on bipartisan votes of 77-0 in the Assembly and 38-0 in the state Senate.

But there’s no sign just talking about ending hate and hate crimes will do much about the problem. That will take action, not mere talk.

