A state law shielding hogs from inhumane treatment may face the chopping block in a coming Supreme Court case. It’s sad news, but it could teach animal welfare advocates a valuable lesson about effective advocacy.

In October, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in National Pork Producers v. Ross. The case centers on Proposition 12, a California state law prohibiting the sale of pork products from animals raised in “inhumane” conditions.

While Prop 12 includes provisions for many animals, the regulation requires a minimum cage size for the breeding sow that’s higher than national industry standards before pork products can be sold in California.

Elijah Gullett is a Young Voices contributing fellow and a branch leader for American Conservation Coalition’s Raleigh-Durham, N.C., branch. 

